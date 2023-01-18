Hogwarts Legacy will hit stores on February 10 in PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions, with the other consoles to follow, but it’s already first in the standings on different platforms, despite the controversy and boycott attempts linked to the accusations of transphobia leveled against the creator of the Wizarding World, JK Rowling.

It is not easy to establish what is right and what is wrong in this matter: adhering or not to the boycott campaign that concerns all of Rowling’s works is a matter of individual sensitivity, but establishing a clear closure in this sense also means damaging the work of many people who have nothing to do with the statements of the author of Harry Potter.

In case you weren’t aware of the matter, this is a story that began in 2018, when Rowling liked a couple of women on Twitter quite conflicting sentences: in one it was said that trans women are nothing but men dressed as women, in the other that there is a risk in putting trans women in women’s prisons.

However, it was in 2019 that Rowling took on the most criticized positions, openly supporting Maya Forstater, a woman fired on the basis of some statements deemed transphobic. This had international prominence, to the point that even the stars of the Harry Potter film saga had to express themselves in this regard: Emma Watson spoke out against the author’s statements, while Daniel Radcliffe he tried to establish a distance between the novels and the person who wrote them.

Which brings us to Hogwarts Legacy, a project that has already had some trouble with some members of the development team (see Troy Leavitt, who left Avalanche after the retrograde thinking allegations) and then also had to shoulder the controversy concerning JK Rowling’s alleged transphobic positions.

The aforementioned boycott campaign has gone ahead, but it seems that for the moment the magic is winning: Hogwarts Legacy is first on Steam and on Amazon, and it is legitimate to imagine that the awaited tie-in will be one of the best-selling titles of this 2023 that has just begun. In spite of everything.

What do you think of this story? Do you join the boycott campaign concerning the Wizarding World or do you think it is a useless and/or wrong initiative? Let’s talk about.

