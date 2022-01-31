During the past few hours, an interesting leak has emerged regarding the release date and future trailer for Hogwarts Legacyhighly anticipated game set in the iconic world of Harry Potter.

As the most attentive fans will remember, just recently details had emerged on the release date of Hogwarts Legacy, at least according to a recent rumor (we talk about it in detail in our dedicated news). The old rumors today seem not only to be confirmed, but also expanded with information regarding the next trailer.

The leaker AccountNGTwhich in the past has accurately leaked news about Star Wars Eclipse from Quantic Dream, claimed that fans of Hogwarts Legacy can expect a new trailer to be released in February or March at a PlayStation event.

According to the leaker, the new trailer for Hogwarts Legacy it will focus on the different abilities that players will have access to in the game, which hopefully means it will be a real gameplay cutscene. AccountNGT also stated that fans can expect the release date of Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled for September.

Sony also confirmed that the first State of Play of this 2022 will be held on February 2, which would confirm what was reported by the leak. although it would reportedly only focus on Gran Turismo 7. However, it seems possible that there will be an opportunity to see other titles as well not close to the exit in the spotlight, even if only for a fleeting glance.

The news on the issue ends here for today, but we would like to clarify one thing: what is reported are only rumors and there is absolutely nothing official, so do not feel bad if they should not materialize. AccountNGT in the past, in addition to guessing the news, he was also wrong, so all that glitters is not always gold.

If you are curious to find out more about Hogwarts Legacy, we refer you to our special dedicated to Ancient Magic.