Hogwarts Legacy will be available from February 10, 2023 and many fans of the world of Harry Potter are eager to get their hands on this adventure. Many are also figuring out how much time they’ll need to invest to see a little bit of everything the game has to offer and it has previously been indicated that it will take around 80 hours to finish 100%. But how many hours are needed for the plot alone? To indicate them is the Lead Designer Kelly Murphy, who talks about 40 hours.

This is clearly an estimate, but it is the amount of time that the Lead Designer (who is obviously well informed on the entire Hogwarts Legacy) believes it would take to complete the Hogwarts Legacy storyline in a first game. In other words, if you are familiar with the game it is possible to be a little faster, but most users who will be exploring Hogwarts and its surroundings for the first time will need more or less 40 hours to get to the end credits, without concentrating too much on the secondary elements.

The figures are in line with what we had already discovered through a leak of the official Hogwarts Legacy art book, which talked about 35 hours. Murphy also adds that to see everything the rest of the game it will take about a hundred hours. This figure is higher than that indicated by Alan Tew, one of the directors of the game, who spoke of 80 hours.

Tew’s figure referred to his most recent game, which is the amount of time required of a person who knows the game very well. The 100 hours indicated by Murphy are instead an estimate of the experience of the average player.

As always, the number of hours varies greatly depending on how fast the individual person is. Moreover, the number of hours is not directly proportional to the quality of the game. We’ll have to wait for the review to understand how good Hogwarts Legacy is.

In the meantime, however, we can read our tried.