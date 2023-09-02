













Hogwarts Legacy Launches Behind the Scenes During the Back to Hogwarts Celebration | EarthGamer









This video is just over two minutes long and allows players to see the development process behind this RPG adventure created by Avalanche Software. This material has subtitles in Spanish.

Return to Hogwarts, known in English as Back to Hogwarts, is a recognized annual tradition. It is one of the most important moments in the calendar of fans of the world of Harry Potter in which it is inspired Hogwarts Legacy.

We recommend: Hogwarts Legacy changes its release date to deliver the best possible version to players.

It’s when wizards and witches board the Hogwarts Express at platform 9 ¾ on September 1st. That is so they can enjoy and experience a magical year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Fountain: Warner Bros. Games.

The celebration is held online as well as in real life to bring the community together. In the 2023 edition, fans were invited to tune in to a special presentation with very interesting news.

Precisely the progress of ‘The magic behind Hogwarts Legacy’ was part of the celebration. Not for nothing is it one of the best-selling Harry Potter franchise games so far and it still needs to go on sale on Nintendo Switch.

So it could sell more on the aforementioned Nintendo platform. When Avalanche Software developed Hogwarts Legacy what I was looking for was to create an immersive and authentic experience.

Fountain: Warner Bros. Games.

Likewise, that players could enjoy their own special adventure in the world of wizards. This and more will be reflected in the feature film that will be released at the end of this year on the official YouTube channel of this video game.

Apart from Hogwarts Legacy We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)