Hogwarts Legacy will debut on February 10 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, with PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions coming later, and obviously a spectacular launch trailer to accompany us in the magical atmosphere of Wizarding World.

The video provides a rather complete overview of the game developed by Avalanche Software, which will put us in the shoes of a fifth year student of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardrygrappling with exciting adventures but at the same time full of pitfalls.

A few days ago we released a 25-minute gameplay video of Hogwarts Legacy that reveals the Castle, the battles and more, confirming how great the anticipation is for this tie-in, despite the well-known controversy related to the ‘author JK Rowling and his statements on social media.

While waiting for the review, we also tried Hogwarts Legacy and you will find our preliminary considerations in the article.