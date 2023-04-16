Hogwarts Legacy scored on toss sales equal to 256% of estimates Of Warner Bros.: this is revealed by the LinkedIn curriculum of senior brand manager and marketing manager Arien Darby, which speaks of a truly extraordinary result for the game.

According to Darby, the 12 million copies sold in two weeks by Hogwarts Legacy correspond to over two and a half times forecasts of the publisher, achieving receipts of more than 850 million dollars and 1.8 billion potential views.

That’s not all: at its debut, Hogwarts Legacy also set a record on Twitch with 1.3 million viewers: decidedly unprecedented numbers for a single player game on the streaming platform dedicated to gaming.

Indeed the marketing of Hogwarts Legacy has worked very well, taking advantage of the extraordinary popularity of Wizarding World to effectively link the atmospheres of the game to those of the saga Harry Potterrepresented in a video game in an ever so rich and convincing way.

An approach also rewarded by the critical votes for Hogwarts Legacy, which it received decidedly positive ratings on various international newspapers, with very few exceptions.

It is also interesting to note that the race for the ambitious tie-in signed by Avalanche Software is far from exhausted, given that the game will land on PS4 and Xbox One next May 5th and on Nintendo Switch on 25 July, thus reaching an even wider audience.