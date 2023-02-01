Warner Bros. Games and Avalanche Software have released the launch trailer with the gameplay of Hogwarts Legacy, the action RPG game that will arrive on February 10, 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. In this new trailer, fans of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter are welcomed into Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The release of the game is now very close and the wait for a title that has already been postponed twice and that promises to do justice to the world created by JK Rowling in the world of video games will finally end. However, the author of the original book series was not involved in the project in any way, probably also due to her controversial positions on gender identity and transsexuality, which even led some film actors to distance themselves from the writer . In any case, Hogwarts is set in the 19th century, and shares few characters with the books and films. Players enter their fifth year of school and embark on a journey that will take them to explore new and familiar environments, discover magical animals, prepare potions, learn spells, develop their talents. The game will also arrive on Xbox One, PS4 and Switch on July 25th.