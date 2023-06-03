Hogwarts Legacy got another update with the June 2, 2023 patchavailable in the past few hours on PC and consoles, which improves performance and solves various problems and bugs for the game of Avalanche and Warner Bros.

The official patch notes are very extensive and touch all the various versions of the game, but in general they are improvements on different levels, from the more general ones to the more detailed elements, as we can see in the official document of Avalanche.

As for fixing the bugs and glitchesthese fix some possible crashes that could occur during some specific quests, as well as any problems during cutscenes or with the behavior of some NPCs.

In general, the update in question improves the memory optimization managed by the game, which should also solve some stuttering and inconsistency in performance across platforms, as well as improving some aspects of global illumination.

However, this sixth update is above all a collection of specific and targeted interventions, aimed at correcting individual imperfections, for which we refer you to the official patch notes to find out more precisely which variations are applied. Meanwhile, Hogwarts Legacy has been delayed on the Nintendo Switch, with the new release date set for November 14, 2023. It has brought in over $1.3 billion in revenue so far, as revealed by the CEO of Warner Bros.