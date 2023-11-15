The US video game market analysis company, Circana, has published data relating to best-selling games in the area in October 2023, where the presence in first position Of Hogwarts Legacy . The title of Warner Bros. Games and Avalanche seems immovable, with the competitors watching it from a distance for now.

The ranking

Will Hogwarts Legacy be the best-selling game of the year in the USA?

The ranking of the best-selling premium games of 2023 in the USA:

Hogwarts Legacy

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Madden NFL 24

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Diablo IV

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Mortal Kombat 1

Starfield

Resident Evil 4 (2023)

MLB: The Show 23

EA Sports FC 24

Dead Island 2

Final Fantasy XVI

Street Fighter 6

FIFA 23

Elden Ring

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

From the classification The main followers of Hogwarts Legacy also stand out, namely The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Madden NFL 24 and the just launched Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which was also the best-selling game of the month of October 2023.

It is difficult to say what the gap is between the various titles, but the ranking can still change between now and the end of December 2023, considering the arrival of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Christmas.