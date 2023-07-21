According to information shared by GamesIndustry, Hogwarts Legacy it was the game best-selling in Europe in the first half of 2023 (therefore until June 30), followed by Diablo 4 and FIFA 23.

During the first half of the year they were bought in the old continent 76.1 million games. The UK remains the largest market with 15.3 million copies. Italy, on the other hand, is fifth, immediately after Spain, with 4.9 million copies purchased, an increase of 2.7% compared to the same period in 2022. In total, 29.1 million games were purchased in physical format, with a decrease of 9% on an annual basis, and 47 million in digital format, with an increase of 7%.

As mentioned in the opening, Hogwarts Legacy was the best-selling game in Europe in the first half of 2023. For comparison, it sold 69% more than Elden Ring did in the same time period last year.

Diablo 4 despite being released in early June, it managed to take second place, confirming the success of Blizzard’s action RPG, while FIFA 23 closes the podium.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is only fourth, but it should be clarified that the data in its case does not include digital sales, so it is very likely that its real position in the standings is higher. Among other things, the exclusive Nintendo Switch is currently the game that has sold the most in physical format throughout 2023.