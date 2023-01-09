Hogwarts Legacy it’s the game most desired on Steam, i.e. it turns out to be the most added to users’ wish lists. Furthermore, it also turns out to be one of the best sellers, capable of occupying the first position in the global ranking of the platform (considering only premium games), although the release is still quite far away (there is one month left until February 10, 2023, the launch day) and despite the accusations of transphobia against JK Rowling, the writer of the Harry Potter books and the owner of the intellectual property rights, which led to the request for a boycott of the game by LGBTQ + circles, evidently unheeded.

Indeed, given the interest shown by the public so far, it is likely that Hogwarts Legacy will become one of the biggest launches of early 2023.

According to SteamDB, Hogwarts Legacy has been wishlisted by 252,527 users, the highest amount currently. The Day Before follows shortly. Evidently the Harry Potter fanbase is indifferent to Rowling’s words, who basically fully embraced the TERF positions (to summarise: radical feminists who want to deny some rights to trans people), which have made her narrative universe indigestible to some.

Another controversy involved one of the senior developers of Hogwarts Legacy, Troy Leavitt, accused of extremist positions and forced to take a step back so as not to compromise the image of the game.