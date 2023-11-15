













Hogwarts Legacy is finally available on all consoles









Hogwarts Legacy takes players on an epic journey as a fifth-year student at the most famous school of witchcraft and wizardry in the world, who has a rare ability to harness ancient and powerful magic.

Fans will discover a story full of exciting challenges and mysteries guided by the unique instructions of professors and other characters part of the Wizarding World canon. Harry Potter.

This title is developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros. Games under the seal Portkey Games and features an original story that puts players at the center of their own adventure in a world full of challenges.

Source: Warner Bros. Games

We also recommend: PlayStation Plus reveals the games coming to its deluxe and extra catalog in November

It is worth noting that all fans of both the films of Harry Potter like Fantastic Beasts you will find in Hogwarts Legacy an experience that will make you all feel like wizards because you will have to choose a house, get on a broomstick and visit all those iconic places around the school of magic and wizardry.

If you look carefully, you’re sure to find a good deal now that the end-of-year discounts are here.

Hogwarts Legacy was released on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

(Visited 16 times, 16 visits today)