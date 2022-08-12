The title, which has already fascinated us with various trailers and gameplay, will not deliver its magic in time for Christmas.

Hanging out in the common rooms, rescuing hippogriffs, strolling through the North Tower of Hogwarts castle… All this is what Hogwarts Legacy promised for this very 2022. However, and despite the fact that Warner Bros. reiterated a premiere for this year , now we close Friday with bittersweet news: the game set in the Harry Potter universe is delayed. But at least we already have a release date.

“Hogwarts Legacy will arrive on February 10 to PC, PlayStation and Xbox. The release date for Nintendo Switch will be revealed soon, “Warner Bros. communicates through a message on Twitter. “The team is excited for you to play, but we need a little more time to give the best gaming experience possible.

In this way, we have to wait a couple of extra months to enjoy all the activities and adventures that await us at Hogwarts castle. After all, the March State of Play left us with a 15-minute gameplay that showed some of the most relevant mechanics of the title, such as puzzle solving, magical battles and potion making between other things.

Hogwarts Legacy is an open world fantasy action RPGThe developers at Avalanche Software are certainly capturing the public’s attention. At 3DJuegos we have also been spellbound by this game and we couldn’t help but think of Hogwarts Legacy as a dream for Harry Potter fansalthough we have also put our knowledge of the literary saga to the test to point out 13 Hogwarts Legacy gameplay details that you may have missed.

If you don’t already know it, Hogwarts Legacy was presented in 2020, although its existence was leaked on networks years before, as an immersive open-world action RPG set in the magical world of the 19th century, long after the events narrated in the main saga , which puts players at the center of their own adventure.

3D Games Discord

More about: Hogwarts Legacy, Harry Potter, Avalanche Software, Warner Bros. Games and Release Dates.