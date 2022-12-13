The game of Hogwarts Legacy It is one of the most ambitious based on the Harry Potter series, so the news that it will be delayed again should not surprise anyone.

Well, that was precisely the announcement that came this Tuesday, December 13. However, it should be noted that this delay does not apply to all consoles equally. On February 10, 2023, the PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC versions will be available.

Those that suffer from a delay are the adaptations of PS4 and Xbox One. According to Warner Bros. Games and Avalanche Software it will be April 4, 2023 that they will be available for sale.

The last to come out will be that of Nintendo Switch and that will be until July 25 of next year. In the case of the version for the Nintendo console, there can be no talk of a delay. They announced it in March 2022 and never had a firm release date.

Font: WB Games.

But many assumed that it would come out at the same time as the other versions in the holiday season and at the end of the year. What is true is that Hogwarts Legacy It has suffered from various delays over time.

Initially it would come out in 2021 and then they delayed it to 2022. Then it went to February 2023 and now again but only for Xbox One and PS4. Everything is so that this title offers the best possible experience.

We understand there could be questions around the impacts of this delay for PS4 and Xbox One. For more information please visit: https://t.co/ubtpwOn0JG — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) December 13, 2022

Why is Hogwarts Legacy suffering from a new delay?

Through Twitter the team in charge of the game published an update about the reason why Hogwarts Legacy it is delayed for PS4 and Xbox One, in addition to its delay on Nintendo Switch.

This says ‘the team looks forward to bringing the game to you and we want to give you the best possible gaming experience on all platforms’. Various adjustments may be required for the game to work well on these systems.

In the case of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions, it is to be imagined that they can fully use the extra power of these consoles. But in the case of Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch, an extra effort is necessary.

Especially since not enough resources such as processing power or additional memory are on hand. Nor can errors or glitches found at the last moment in these versions be ruled out.

In addition to Hogwarts Legacy We have more video game information at EarthGamer.