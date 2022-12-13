Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated games of 2023. However, today it has been revealed that all those who plan to enjoy this title on PS4 and Xbox One, they will not be able to do it when it was planned, since this version has been delayed.

Through a message posted on the game’s official Twitter account, the PS4 and Xbox One version of Hogwarts Legacy has been delayed to April 4, 2023. However, this is not all, since the Nintendo Switch edition, the one that did not even have a release date, will arrive on July 25, 2023.

“Hogwarts Legacy will be released on April 4, 2023 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and on July 25, 2023 for Nintendo Switch. The team looks forward to bringing the game to you and we want to give you the best gaming experience possible on all platforms. Hogwarts Legacy will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on February 10, 2023, with 72-hour early access starting on February 7, 2023.”

Hogwarts Legacy will launch on April 4, 2023 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and on July 25, 2023 for Nintendo Switch. The team is looking forward to bringing you the game and we want to deliver the best possible game experience across all platforms. — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) December 13, 2022

Now, what will happen to the PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC versions? Okay, the planned release date of February 10, 2023 is still intact. In this way, this change only affects all those who have not made the leap to the new generation.

Thus, Hogwarts Legacy for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC will be available on February 10, 2023. Along with this, the PS4 and Xbox One versions will arrive until April 4, 2023. Finally, Nintendo Switch users will have access to this adventure until July 25, 2023. In related topics, you can see the new preview of the game here.

Editor’s Note:

Considering that the number of users on PS4 and Xbox One is still larger than the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, this could well be a big impact on the title’s sales. Similarly, when Hogwarts Legacy come to previous generation consoles, the level of attention will no longer be the same.

Via: Hogwarts Legacy