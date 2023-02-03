Hogwarts Legacy is currently the most booked game on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S: Forbes reports it, obviously citing the popularity of the Harry Potter franchise as the main reason for this great success, which will probably culminate at the moment of the actual launch.

As you know, in the case of the awaited tie-in signed Avalanche Software the reasons for the preorder are quite clear, given that those who do it will be entitled to early access to Hogwarts Legacy from February 7, seventy-two hours before those who decide to make their purchase on day one.

The situation, when the debut is just a few days away, sees Hogwarts Legacy at the top of the rankings top-grossing products on Steamahead of the microtransactions of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and the excellent remake of Dead Space.

Remaining in the PC area, the tie-in of the Wizarding World it is also first on the Epic Games Store, capable of surpassing not only the aforementioned Dead Space but also the excellent offer on the purchase of Borderlands 3, even discounted by 90% and therefore available for only 7 dollars.

Finally, on Amazon, the Deluxe and standard editions are respectively first and second among the best-selling PS5 games, while two Deluxe and the standard entirely occupy the podium of the ranking of the most successful titles for Xbox Series X|S.

According to information from Forbes, the reviews of Hogwarts Legacy will arrive on February 6, one day before the opening of early access, but by then the reservations will be so numerous that the opinion of the critics will not count that much and will come to create a situation similar to that of Cyberpunk 2077, with its 13 million copies at launch despite everything.

Results that, apparently, have not been affected much by the controversies and calls for a boycott launched by the detractors of the author JK Rowling (her case explained well here): enthusiasts simply found themselves faced with what seems to be an excellent transposition of their favorite world and have decided to reward the project.