The first images of the delivery of Hogwarts Legacy for Nintendo Switch are already online. The title will arrive on the console around 9 months apart, in contrast to the other installments.

Fans are finally able to see the title’s graphics, thanks to pre-orders. What we have is not bad news, because the plastic of Hogwarts Legacy It’s far from bad. However, the difference is noticeable with the graphics of the other platforms.

Source: Portkey Games.

This way, fans don’t have much to worry about. Besides, It was revealed that this version will get the package Hogwarts Legacy: Dark Arts. The DLC includes the Thestral Mount, the Dark Arts Cosmetic Set, and the Dark Arts Battle Arena. The additional price of the DLC is 20 dollars.

What do you think of plastic Hogwarts Legacy for Nintendo Switch?

What platforms is Hogwarts Legacy available for?

Hogwarts Legacy is the video game that is based on the saga of young adult novels by JK Rowling. It is an RPG installment developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros. It belongs to Portkey Games.

It was released on February 10, 2023 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. For PS4 and Xbox One it arrived on May 5, 2023. While for Nintendo Switch It is planned for November 2023, however, it is noted that it has undergone several changes to the release date for the Nintendo platform.

