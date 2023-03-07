Within a month, Hogwarts Legacy is already about outsell totals of Elden Ring In the United Kingdomwhich instead concern an entire year of presence on the market, so the difference in performance is truly remarkable.

Elden Ring was a great success, but at least as far as the United Kingdom is concerned, Hogwarts Legacy seems to aim for much higher numbers: precise data are not reported, but the usual Christopher Dring of GamesIndustry.biz reported that the Avalanche game on the world of Harry Potter is practically surpassing what the FromSoftware masterpiece did, in an extremely smaller amount of time.

Not only that, we must also add that Hogwarts Legacy is currently available, only on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S with a new release date recently announced on PS4 and Xbox One, so it can potentially do even better once it launches on previous generation consoles as well.

Based on data provided by GfK, Dring reports that the launch sales of Hogwarts Legacy were 100% higher than those of Elden Ring, or double, and within a month total sales are likely to exceed those of a year of Elden Ring, always with regard to the UK. From the same data we also learned that PS5 sales increased by 300% in the UK in February.