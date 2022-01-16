A new “problem” may be on the horizon for Hogwarts Legacy, highly anticipated RPG title set in the world of Harry Potter, announced in 2020 and originally planned for the first half of 2021, but that could come again postponed.

The title has already undergone a postponement of several months, slipping to an unspecified date of 2022, but Colin Moriarty has begun to argue about a new launch timing slip. In the podcast Sacred Symbols +, questioned by the co-host about Hogwarts Legacy, the well-known personality close to the world of PlayStation said:

I’ve heard some behind-the-scenes rumors that the game may not come out this year, as it is in some sort of trouble.

This news comes just a week away from rumor according to which Hogwarts Legacy it would have been pretty close to launch. According to some rumors spread on the web in the first week of January, in fact, the expected RPG should have been released in a generic third quarter of 2022, therefore in the summer / autumn period of this year.

Hogwarts Legacy it could therefore dispel the alleged leaks circulating in various forums. The game hasn’t received trailers and public content for a while, and we may not see it in 2022 but, instead, the release date may have been. postponed to 2023. This would mean a good 2 years after the first generic window announced at the time of the first trailer.

At the end of 2021, the general manager of Warner Bros., Rachel Wakely, had talked about two major releases in the course of 2022. The first is the upcoming film Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, arriving in cinemas in April 2022, the second is Hogwarts Legacy (before discussion about whether it will be postponed to 2023).

It is hoped that the launch of the title, with strong premises already at the time of the first announcement in 2020, will be worth the wait. Other rumors, dating back to last week, spoke of the possibility that the title is present at next State of Play.