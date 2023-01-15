The Twitter profile of Hogwarts Legacy continue to tease aspiring wizards and sorceresses as we get closer to launching the game in stores. This time the character of was introduced George Osrican important official of the Ministry of Magic who will have a special task for the player.

As we learn from the official description, George has in his hands “a seemingly indecipherable riddle” entrusted to him by Mirima Fig before the woman died. However, it is something so big that he will be forced to ask the player for a hand to complete the investigation.

“A high-ranking official of the Ministry of Magic, George is a fascinating person, a friend of both Professor Fig and his wife Miriam for decades. His uncanny ability to unravel the most complicated puzzles combined with his unwavering loyalty and dependability, has prompted Miriam to enlist her help in solving a seemingly indecipherable riddle she discovered shortly before her death.However, he may have found something bigger than himself on his hands, and will need the player’s help to pick up the investigation from where Miriam had stopped.”

Before leaving, we remind you that Hogwarts Legacy will be available from February 10th on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, from April 4th on PS4 and Xbox One and from July 25th on Nintendo Switch. The game will receive Steam Deck Verified status. In recent days, the minimum and recommended system requirements for PC, numerous options for accessibility and the cast of voice actors have been revealed.