Hogwarts Legacy received the traditional trailer with i accolades from the international presswhich according to the footage received the eagerly awaited action RPG set in the Wizarding World with a lot of 9/10.

In fact, the votes of the critics have awarded Hogwarts Legacy on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, waiting to understand how the Avalanche Software title will behave on previous generation platforms in a few months, therefore PS4, Xbox One and especially Nintendo Switch.

However, the positive response was not only on the critical front, if we consider that Hogwarts Legacy has exceeded 800,000 concurrent players on Steam and debuted at number one in the UK rankings, recording sensational numbers.

Precisely on the basis of this great enthusiasm, extracts can be read in the trailer that already speak of a potential game of the year, of a wonderful open world experience and of the fact that it is the transposition of Harry Potter that fans have always dreamed of.