According to dataminer GrandTheftDiamonds’ findings among Avalanche Software’s discarded plans for Hogwarts Legacy there was a moral system linked to the player’s actions and it would also appear the House Cup.

One of the aspects that did not completely convince the players of Hogwarts Legacy is the total absence of a karma system linked to the actions of the protagonist, who could basically cast Unforgivable Curses such as Avada Kedavra, without any consequences, despite being forbidden From law.

Well, by analyzing the game files, the dataminer deduced that originally the developers had thought of a system of morals, with the player’s actions being rewarded or punished with House Cup points.

For example, using Avada Kedavra seems would subtracted 100 points to the player’s House, while Imperius only cost 50. Other immoral actions such as extortion and bullying would cost 50 and 25 points respectively. Positive deeds, such as studying in class or participating in club activities, were required to give a small amount of points.

In addition to the House Cup, it seems that the wickedness of the most evil wizards would have had other consequences in the game world. GrandTheftDiamonds has in fact found files called “CrimeSceneInvestigations” and “CallAF” (according to him the acronym of CallAuthorityFigure) which suggest the intervention of NPCs in case the player got too carried away with dark magic.

Who knows, maybe these ideas will be fished out in a hypothetical sequel to Hogwarts Legacy, which perhaps is already in the works.