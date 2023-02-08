Those who purchased the enhanced editions of Hogwarts Legacy You can now play this long-awaited title that was developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros. Games. This title, which has already been favorably received by critics, has a problem and that is that it is available in several languages, but how do you change it?

First of all, at least on console, Hogwarts Legacy works with the same language in which you have configured your PS5 or Xbox Series X. To change the language of the game it is necessary that you enter the system of your console and choose another.

If your PS5 is in English, the title will run in that same language. The same goes for Xbox. On the other hand, you also have the opportunity to download the language packs separately so that when you make the changes, you don’t have to download additional ones.

On the other hand, Steam will always give you the Spanish language theme for Spain. To change the language you must open your library, go to the game and select properties, then the language tab and then choose. Most likely, you will have to download files to fully perform the action.

We also recommend: Where to see Kimetsu no Yaiba in Mexico

What does the Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition include?

Hogwarts Legacy includes a lot of content in its Deluxe edition. If you haven’t bought it yet, maybe you should consider this presentation, especially if you already want to play it.

The first thing you should know is that it includes:

base game

exclusive mission

Dark Arts Pack

garrison cap

72 hours early access

You will also get a Thestral Mount, Dark Arts Battle Arena, Dark Arts Cosmetic Set. As if that weren’t enough, it also includes the digital versions of the previous consoles depending on the platform you buy it on.

What do you think of this offer? You still have time to play this title before the others. Remember that you can follow all our news on Google Newyes and that you can join our community in discord.