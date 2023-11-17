How does Hogwarts Legacy run on Nintendo Switch? IGN made an interesting one video comparison between the latest version of the game and the one for Xbox Onethe closest in terms of performance.

The results are what one might expect: also available on Nintendo Switch for a few days, Hogwarts Legacy must necessarily make compromises in order to work on the Japanese hybrid console, and this translates into frame rate drops, lower resolution and less sophisticated effects.

In terms of performance, the Switch version does great struggles to sustain 30 fpsespecially in the most crowded areas of the scenario or when something very spectacular happens, while in terms of resolution we are in the territory of 567p in docked mode and 540p in portable mode.

Clearly the quality of the characters and scenarios has been reduced, there is a lot of loading in the open world due to the console’s limitations in asset streaming and, in general, the visual impact is lower than that of Xbox One.