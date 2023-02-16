In Hogwarts Legacyas well as in the books, there is obviously also the Cup of the Houses, a competition that makes the students of the school compete or the sound of points obtained through scholastic merits.

Although this mechanic is not reproduced too faithfully in the game, Sony still wanted to pay a small tribute to the users, creating a prize game on the Playstation site (this is the link to access it).

Obviously everyone can participate without distinction and for free, but know that the company is giving away a PS5 and a Collector’s Edition of Hogwarts Legacy.

How does it work?

Once you click on the link that we have placed above, select the option “Participate in the Cup of Houses”. All you need to do is register with your personal account and complete simple quizzes or mini-games that will follow one another on the screen, so as to increase the points of your home.

That’s all, if you need other guides or advice on Hogwarts Legacy we refer you to our section dedicated to guides.