In response to these from a user, the official WB Games Support Twitter profile confirmed that in Hogwarts Legacy it will not be possible to change the home of belonging of our character and his Magic wand once you have completed your character creation and attended the school year opening ceremony.

On the basis of the same message we learn that it will instead change the outcome of the Wand ceremony and the “advance” Sorting performed through the Wizarding World portal, which we talked about in a specific news item. If you are not satisfied with the result, you can change the House and wand during the Hogwarts opening ceremony.

However, once this step is completed, these two elements can no longer be changed in any way and will be forever connected to your magical virtual alter ego. Which really isn’t a big deal, as you’ll have up to four slots for as many different characters.

“We confirm that you can change both your wand and house within the game during the proper ceremonies. Once chosen, however, you will not be able to change them for that character!”

Hogwarts Legacy will be available starting February 10, 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC or February 7 with the Deluxe Edition. The old-gen versions for PS4 and Xbox One will arrive on April 4th, followed by the one for Nintendo Switch on July 25th. If you haven’t already done so, we suggest you read our Hogwarts Legacy trial and interview with Avalanche Software.