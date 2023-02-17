Hall of Herodiana is a side quest in Hogwarts Legacyin this dedicated guide we will help you complete the quest as quickly and easily as possible.

To help you complete it, in addition to our detailed explanation, we have also thought of attaching a video, thanks to PowerPyx for creating the content.

Mission location: Hogwarts, Astronomy Wing and Enchantment Room.

Mission donor: Sophronia Franklin

Recommended level: 15

Requirements: Finished the main quest: Urtkot’s helmet

Reward: Costumes.

Goals:

Talk to Sophronia Franklin

Find the entrance to Herodian Hall

Enter the Hall of Herodian

Solve the puzzles of Herodiana

Return to Sophronia Franklin.

After talking to Sophronia, go to the Hall of Herodiana via the GPS on the map and use Depulso.

There are three puzzles to solve:

For the first, just cast Depulso on the block and position it correctly to proceed.

In the second one, first use Accio on the blocks on the right, then Depulso on the blocks on the left. Then use Accio again on the blocks and they will position themselves so that they can be climbed.

For the third and final puzzle you have to cast Accio on the blocks on the right side, then Depulso to push them. Once done, climb to the top of the blocks, cast Accio so as to move the blocks in front of you. Climb the newly moved blocks to the left side, now reset the blocks with a standard golden orb spell. Throw after accio on the blocks and continue, until you have to jump and climb on other blocks. Go straight to complete the path and consequently the test.

Then return to Sophronia Franklin to complete the mission.