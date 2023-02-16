Kalinka Fox wanted to celebrate the launch of Hogwarts Legacy dusting off its splendid cosplay Of Hermione and declaring his love for the Harry Potter saga and the Wizarding World.

Number one in the UK charts, Hogwarts Legacy is enjoying great success and many believe it has the potential to establish itself as one of the best-selling games of the year, moreover with the PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions on the way.

“Can’t wait to try the new Harry Potter game, it’s my favorite series!” Kalinka wrote in her Instagram post. “Today I’ll finally put the potions manual aside and he can spend the evening attached to the controller!”

Quite skilled with makeup and costumes, Kalinka has done quite a few memorable cosplays so far. Any examples? Lucy from Cyberpunk Edgerunners, Bayonetta, Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad and Jill Valentine from Resident Evil 3.