Able to sell over 15 million copies a few months after launch, the magical adventure by Avalanche Software undoubtedly represents one of the most successful games of this rich 2023 and the best videogame transposition of the Harry Potter universe ever, as explained also in our review of Hogwarts Legacy. Finally after a long wait the game will also be available in a few days on Nintendo Switch, from to be precise November 14, 2023 .

Through Nintendo’s YouTube channel, Warner Bros. Games presented a Hogwarts Legacy trailer with the first sequences of the version Nintendo Switch which you can view in the player below.

Does the Nintendo Switch version defend itself well?

It would be unfair to compare the Nintendo Switch version of Hogwarts Legacy with the PS5, Xbox Series Having said that, net of the sacrifices in terms of visual performance, resolution above all, the porting seems at least convincingat least from the sequences seen in the trailer.

With the exception perhaps of the scene at minute 1:08 where we see elves with their feet completely embedded in the floor, but let’s hope it’s just a bug already fixed by the substantial patch that will be available on day one for the Nintendo Switch version.

In any case, before drawing conclusions, in-depth tests will be necessary during the review, with the verdict arriving in the next few days.