In Hogwarts Legacy there are several treasure maps and, in this guide, we will help you complete the one related to Henrietta.

To help you, before proceeding with the explanations, we have also attached a video of PowerPyx, which we thank for the content.

Once you have found the map (you can consult the video for the precise location), go to the dedicated dungeon, you can easily reach it using the GPS on the map.

First inside the dungeon use Incendio on the left statue to activate a cube, then use Accio on it to move it to the pedestal on the left. So use fire on the left cube and glacius on the right one, so as to open the door.

In the next room are some enemies and the hippogriff statue from the treasure map.

Eliminate all enemies and then subsequently light the fires around the Hippogriff statue and finally use glacius to put out the fires indicated on the treasure map.

If you lit the correct fires, the wall will open revealing the hidden treasure.