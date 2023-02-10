Now what Hogwarts Legacy is about to go on sale, many detractors of the project have been trying to boycott it in some way, either by harassing streamers or inviting them not to buy the game. And now, they have executed a new initiative that involves releasing all kinds of spoilers on the networks so that nobody can enjoy the title.

The community that is not in favor of the unpositive comments of JK Rowling has filled Twitter of images with important moments of the video game, these have been taken from streamers who have already advanced the adventure. This through the use of two hashtags: #HogwartLegacy and #TransRightsAreHumanRights so you don’t have to go in to see them.

Given this, those who want to play the title have responded without any problem, confirming that they are going to play it even if they have already been given spoilers of how the main campaign of this open world ends. In fact, hogwarts legacy It has become one of the best-selling games of pcso it would not be surprising if huge sales are revealed very soon.

Editor’s note: Anyway, there are always ways to be against whatever. In short, you just have to pay close attention to the networks to arrive safely at the official launch day.