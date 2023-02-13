Hogwarts Legacy It was released on February 10 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Despite having been on the market for such a short time, its sales are already breaking records. They even exceeded the sales I had Elden Ring in the same time.

And if that was not enough Hogwarts Legacy is turning out to be a winner within its own franchise. Since it quickly became the best-selling video game of all those based on Harry Potter. Which is surprising given the popularity these achieved in the early 2000s.

As to Elden Ringthe title of the magical world exceeds the sales of the first week of GOTY 2022 by 80%. This is also more surprising considering that the wizarding school game was released on only three consoles. While the FromSoftware title was released on all systems at the time, except for Nintendo Switch.

These figures were shared by GamesIndustry.biz, who evaluated sales in the United Kingdom. With this news and the excellent critical reception of Hogwarts Legacyis already shaping up to be one of the strongest in 2023. Do you think we already have our next GOTY?

What is Hogwarts Legacy about?

Hogwarts Legacy allows players to become students at the eponymous school of witchcraft and wizardry. It is an open world title with RPG elements, where players have great freedom. They can become highly esteemed wizards or a new dark lord.

Something to note is that its story happens hundreds of years before the movies of Harry Potter. This opens up the narrative possibilities, since it’s not tied to anything we’ve seen before and can take different paths. Did you already know him?

