Sales of Hogwarts Legacy they continue to grow. The latest official data spoke of 22 million copies sold in 2023, but new information has brought the sales beyond i 24 million units . The CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, revealed them in an interview with Variety. So we are talking about a more than reliable source (Hogwarts Legacy is published by Warner Bros. Games).

A big success

Be that as it may, this means that another two million copies have been sold during 2024. How is it possible? Probably the bulk of the new sales occurred during the winter sales of the various platforms, with many players taking advantage of the discounts to get the game.

There is currently no news regarding a potential sequel to Hogwarts Legacy, which many take for granted given the success of the first. The president of Warner Bros. Games spoke about new projects related to the upcoming series, but did not name names. About him Avalanche Software is working on something new, which could be its own Hogwarts Legacy 2.

For the rest, we remind you that Hogwarts Legacy is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch. Soon the exclusive contents of the PlayStation version will become accessible to everyone.