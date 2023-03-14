Hogwarts Legacy in the first five weeks of launch in United Kingdom has surpassed the total sales of Elden Ring and most likely also those of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

This is confirmed by the data shared by GfK shared on the GamesIndustry pages. Elden Ring is brought up for this comparison as it was one of the most successful games in the UK in 2022 and was only surpassed by FIFA 23, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the evergreen GTA 5 and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. According to journalist Christopher Dring, Hogwarts Legacy should have surpassed the sales of the TT Games title by counting the digital copies, of which precise data will arrive during the course of the current week.

As we know Hogwarts Legacy has been the best selling game in the UK for five weeks in a row and sales are likely to remain high in the coming months as well considering Avalanche Software’s action RPG is yet to hit PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, consoles that have a very large installed base.

According to the latest official data shared by Warner Bros. Games at the end of February, Hogwarts Legacy is 12 million copies sold worldwide. In the meantime, however, the game may have even exceeded the ceiling of 20 million copies, as suggested by the latest statistics shared by the developers.