Avalnche has announced that Hogwarts Legacy entered into gold phase for PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. This means that the game is ready for the physical edition to print and for all editions to arrive in stores, whether real or digital.

The news was given in comment on the postponement of the PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions, which require more time to be optimized.

The framework for the launch of Hogwarts Legacy is extremely complex. Let’s see: the versions PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC they will be released on February 10, 2023. Those who pre-order the Deluxe Edition will, however, be able to play it starting February 7, 2023. PS4 and Xbox One players will instead have to wait until April 4, 2023 to become wizards. On Nintendo Switch, however, you can play directly on the beach, given that the release is scheduled for July 25, 2023.

Since we’re here, let’s also remember that tomorrow, December 14, 2022, the new gameplay of the game will be shown in streaming.

Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive open world action RPG, set in the magical universe of the Harry Potter books. Embark on an adventure through old and new corners of the wizarding world, discover its fantastic animals, brew potions and master spells, customize your equipment and enhance your talents, become the wizard or witch you’ve always wanted.

You live in Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that can destroy the wizarding world. He forges alliances, battles Dark wizards and determines the fate of the wizarding world. The legacy you leave is entirely up to you. Write your story.