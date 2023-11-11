Hogwarts Legacy he achieved great results. According to David Zaslav, president and CEO of Warner Bros. Games, it has been played for more than 700 million hours . The data emerged from the company’s financial report, which took place on November 8th.

Play it again, Harry

Zaslav: “Harry Potter fans have immersed themselves in Hogwarts Legacy, playing more than 700 million hours since launch. This engagement has not only helped our video game business, but helped revitalize the entire series Harry Potter and we know our fans want more.”

Hogwarts Legacy is set in Wizarding Worldcreated by JK Rowling with the books of the Harry Potter series, transformed into hugely successful films by Warner Bros.

Zaslav also noted how Warner Bros. Games has launched two of the ten top console games of 2023, we imagine in terms of sales, including the one that is currently number one, namely Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy launched to huge success on February 10, 2023 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Next week it will also be released on Nintendo Switch, after a longer period of work to optimize the game.