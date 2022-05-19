Hogwarts Legacy is a new game inspired by the famous series of books and films by Harry Potter which will arrive on PC and consoles later this year.

While Warner Bros., Avalanche, and Portkey Games already showed off a full-bodied gameplay video some time ago focusing on everything players will be able to do within it, they have now released something slightly different. This time it’s a ASMR video with some of the game’s environments, from the castle gardens to Hogsmeade.

“Rain falls on a quiet spring evening at Hogwarts Legacy – it’s time to relax with a peaceful walk in the castle grounds and beyond to Hogsmeade. Enjoy the sounds of the magical world“reads the description of the video that you can find right below.

For ASMR lovers who can’t wait to get their hands on the game this video is sure to please. We remind you that Hogwart Legacy should arrive at the end of the year: currently there is no official release date yet.

Source: Push Square