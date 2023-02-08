In Hogwarts Legacy you will be asked to choose which graphic setting you prefer and do not think that it will be a trivial choice, as a poor resolution will undermine your experience and beyond.

Speaking initially of the sector “history“, know that there are basically four difficulty models that you can self-impose, let’s see them in detail:

– The enemies will be more or less aggressive depending on the case but don’t get any illusions: you could easily succumb. Difficult – The damage that the enemies will cause you will be huge and a few mistakes will be enough to die, not suitable for the faint of heart or the slow of wand!

Are you stuck and not moving forward? Don’t panic! In Settings you will find the item “difficulty” e you can change it at any point in the game.

What are the game’s graphics settings? In Hogwarts Legacy we will find:

– Maximum fidelity mode that takes advantage of Raytracing dynamics. Performance – As from the name, the watchword here is “perform” for which you go down to Full-HD quality but raise the FPS.

