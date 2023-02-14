In Hogwarts Legacyas we have also seen from the presentation trailers, it is possible ride different magical animals, both in vote and from the ground. During the course of the campaign, witches and wizards therefore unlock some mounts. Let’s see what they are and how to get them.

The High Fortress, the mission to soar the skies

The Hippogriff

The main mission the High Fortress it is essential to unlock the first mount, ie the Hippogriffwhich allows players to ride Alaforte And sail the skies on and around Hogwarts. Those who have pre-ordered the deluxe edition they can also choose to ride Caligoa Onyx Hippogriff (think of it as an additional Hippogriff skin) obtainable exclusively as a bonus for the advance purchase of the game. The mission plans to reach Alaforte, previously encountered in game during the first Animals lesson, by climbing the battlements of a fortress.

Those who are fans of the Harry Potter world will surely remember the right way to approach a Hippogriff: don’t look him in the eye and take a deep bow, waiting for the animal to bow in turn. In Hogwarts Legacy she was Perfectly recreated encounter modewhich is used with Alaforte.

The Thestrals

Soaring the skies is possible too riding the Thestrals, the winged and skeletal creatures said to accompany Death. The mount of these magical animals is unlocked with the DLC Pack of the Dark Arts, already included in the Deluxe Edition of Hogwarts Legacy. If you own the pack, the Thestrals are automatically unlocked at the end of the mission the High Fortressand it is possible to change the type of mount with the Hippogriff from the settings.

Players are able to see Thestrals from the very first minutes of the game. Almost immediately, in fact, they are faced with the death of one of the characters of Hogwarts Legacy. The animals appear, in fact, right in front of the protagonist’s eyes immediately afterwards. They are also the protagonists of the mission Foal of Deathwhich is used to unlock breeding in the Vivarium.

Marching on the ground

The Graphorn

Last but not least is the Graphorncurrently the only magical creature that can be ridden on land (new ones may be introduced with additional DLC). Her appearance is somewhere between a ram, an elephant and a daughter of Cthulhu, due to the tentacles that sprout from her snout. This animal is unlocked after completing the quest la Trial of San Bakar. Once met, it is possible to choose how to behave based on the behavioral line that you want to give to your pg. The Graphorn can, in fact, be challenged to a battle or tamed with a bow, before completing the quest.