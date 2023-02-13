Among the many puzzles present in Hogwarts Legacy the ones we come across most often are definitely door puzzles, which may seem seemingly impossible to solve, but only because we don’t have all the elements available to do so. Of course, you can resort to a more brutal method using all possible combinations, but in reality there is a way to unravel these puzzles easily. In this guide to the puzzles of the doorswe will give you the directions to solve them correctly, their locations and how you will be rewarded for your efforts.

Before starting the explanation, we must bear in mind that the rewards can be random, so probably not everyone will receive the same things, even if it is an item for our inventory or for the Room of Requirement. Although you can always spin the various symbols at random, the correct way to solve this puzzle is related to math and numbers. After all, we are in a school!

The annotation for solving the riddle and the First Puzzle

We are located in the area of Hogwarts Library. Starting from the Floo of theDivination classroom, turn around and head towards the beams above the central hall and continue along the path. Turn right and you will find the annotation with numbers and animals inside a chest near the chalkboard of the door of Arithmancy. This element will be needed in order to solve the puzzles. To understand what we are talking about, here is the complete list of animals associated with numbers:

0 – Demiguise (furry creature with eyebrows)

1 – Unicorn

2 – Tentacled goat

3 – Three-headed snake

4 – Bizarre owl

5 – Spider with face

6 – Lizard

7 – A one-eyed squid

8 – Spider

9 – Hydra

The solution to the riddle of this door is as follows: the left quadrant must have the Bizarre Owl, while the right quadrant must have the three-headed snake. You will open the door to the Arithmancy classroom and receive a statue of a unicorn as a reward for your efforts.

Puzzle 2 and 3: Classroom of Arithmancy

Once the riddle of the first door has been solved, go through a corridor towards the Arithmancy Hall and you will find two more doors. On the door to the left you will have to select the bizarre owl on the left quadrant and the spider with a face on the right one. This will give you bushes for the Room of Requirement and an embroidered ceremonial uniform. The solution for the door on the right is: select a lizard in the left quadrant and a unicorn in the right quadrant. You will find gardener’s clothes and carpets.

Puzzle 4: Potions Classroom

Starting from the Potions Classroom Floo, turn around and you will immediately find another puzzle on a door.

The solution is as follows:

Left Quadrant: Spider

Right quadrant (upstairs): Three-headed serpent

You will find mannequins and a crimson fringed scarf.

Puzzle 5: The second door to the Potions classroom

Just like in the previous puzzle, start from the Floo of the Potions Classroom, go through the door and go left down the stairs until you reach the locked door on the first floor. Open it and go through the long tunnel until you reach an area with a puzzle on the left.

The solution is as follows

Left Quadrant: Tentacled Goat

Right Quadrant: Unicorn.

You will find landscape paintings of the vivarium and a uniform with shirt and tie.

Puzzle 6: Classroom of Spells

You are in the Astronomy wing and starting from the Floo of the Charms classroom. At this point, turn around and head to the left corner to find the door.

The solution is as follows:

Left Quadrant: Tentacled Goat

Right quadrant: One-eyed squid

You’ll find a statue of a Jobberknoll and gloves made by elves.

Puzzle 7: Ravenclaw Tower

In the Main Staircase area, start from the Ravenclaw Tower dustbin, walk along the corridor and on the right you will find the door with the puzzle to be solved. The solution is as follows:

Left Quadrant (on the opposite side of the room): Bizarre Owl

Right quadrant: Spider with face

You’ll find Quidditch gloves and a lectern.

Puzzle 8: Main Staircase

Start from the Floo of the Main Staircase and go down up a flight of stairs to find yourself facing the next door. The solution to the puzzle is as follows:

Left Quadrant: Lizard

Right quadrant (behind you): One-eyed squid

You will find a telescope and gloves.

Puzzle 9: Main Staircase

We always remain in the area of ​​the Main Staircase and starting from the Floo, run up the stairs, turn right and go back down the next set of stairs, before turning left. Here you will find the door.

The solution is as follows:

Left Quadrant: Demiguise

The second dial downstairs: Spider with face.

You will find a scarf of the ancient mysteries and decorated tables.

Puzzle 10: Faculty Tower

Let’s move to another area, to be precise in the South Wing at the Floo of the Faculty Tower. To reach this area you must have completed the mission “The Keeper of the Crooked Moon” during which you will unlock it. Enter the Tower and go upstairs, where you will find the door, but first you’ll have to distract one of the prefects.

The solution is as follows:

Left Quadrant: Demiguise

Right Quadrant: Hydra

You will find an elegant cloak and a chest with Quidditch gear.

Puzzle 11: Great Hall

From the Floo of the Great Hall, go left and go around the pillar to find the door at the end of the corridor.

The solution is as follows:

Left quadrant: Spider with face

Right quadrant: Three-headed serpent

You’ll find portraits and an unidentified legendary head, which you can unlock in the Room of Requirement.

Puzzle 12: Transfiguration Classroom

In the Astronomy Wing, floo into the Transfiguration Room and go through the doors behind you to the North Room. Climb the stairs to the top and you will find a door with a level one lock. Open it and go down the corridor to find the puzzle on the left.

The solution is as follows:

Left Quadrant: Lizard

Right quadrant: Three-headed serpent

You will find the statue of a Garphon and a plaid scarf.

