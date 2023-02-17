In Hogwarts Legacy there are so many things to discover, including treasures that can be really useful. In this dedicated guide we will help you find all the chests that are present in Hogwarts and Hogsmeade.

All Hogwarts Legacy Legendary Chests will give you Legendary pieces of equipment. However, these scale based on character level. Some Hogwarts Legacy Legendary Chests are located in locations that need to be unlocked. For these, you will need to acquire the Alohomora spell. Not only that, Alohomora must also be upgraded by collecting Demiguise statues in the game world.

Hogwarts

Bell tower wing

Bell tower: check at the top of the area to reach the balcony and get the chest.

The Greenhouse: reach the outside of the greenhouses. Below you will find an astronomical table and a door covered in vines. Burn it using Incendio so you can enter. Follow the path until you find the chest.

Big room

Light the braziers using fire spells, then turn the dials with matching numbers to get the chest.

Astronomy Wing

Defense Against the Dark Arts classroom: past the locked back door.

South wing

Courtyard of the Clock Tower: to get the chest you have to solve a puzzle, there are four symbols above the hand/pendulum of the clock. Use Glacius to freeze the hand as it approaches a symbol, which will open the mechanical door.

Secret

You can access this area through the corridors, then just go up the steps to reach the cellar, then open the metal gate using Alohomora (Level 1). You will see a frog statue, interact to switch zones. Follow the path to the cashier.

The Grand Staircase

Trophy room (corridor): From the fast travel, continue along the corridor and up the stairs. You will find yourself in a corridor with walls decorated in mahogany. There’s a chest inside a room to the left.

Hall of Trophies (Bathroom of the prefects): For this Hogwarts Legacy Legendary Chest, you’ll first need to complete a main quest. Once done you will have the password to give to the phoenix statue, so you can access the principal’s office.

Trophy Room: For this you need the access key, obtainable in the principal’s office. You will still find a level 1 lock in front of you, open it to get the chest.

Hogsmeade

Honeydukes: there is a level 2 lock to unlock, do it to get the chest.

House of Hogsmeade: open the house, but the lock is on level 3.

Music store: next to this shop you will find the cash desk.