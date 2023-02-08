One of the biggest attractions of Hogwarts Legacy (of which you will find our review here) is undoubtedly the possibility of flying with the Broomlet’s not beat around the bush: many of you will have bought it almost exclusively for this reason!

How do I unlock the famous Broom and fly between the spiers of the castle, travel at full speed across the golf Quidditch? Well know that the journey will not be short or long, let’s go in order!

To unlock the use of the Scopa you will have to face the main mission Flight Lessonsit should happen when you are roughly around five hours of play, unless you are “lost” in the maze of the castle.

Once you complete the mission you can buy the Broom at Hogsmademore precisely to the shop of Sports Equipment Spintwitches at the not exactly cheap cost of 600 Galleons. You can easily get money by selling old clothes and equipment that you don’t need, but by that point in the game, you should have that amount after all.

Note that the Scopa has its limitations: in fact, you will not be able to fly in any dungeon in the gameit will not be possible to fly while you are inside the castle ne as you wander through the streets of Hogsmade town; in short, the means of locomotion should be seen as an enhancement of your movements.

