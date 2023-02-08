If you haven’t gotten around to it yet Hogwarts Legacy (of which we strongly advise you to read our review), you can first of all select the lineage to which it belongs, be it this one Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff or Slytherin.

To access it, just go to following addressregister and participate in a series of questions, which will then be the ones that will be made to you by the Sorting Hat.

Found the house, the Wand And yours Patronusyou can link this account to that of Warner Stocks Games and, once this connection is made, the “games” are almost done.

When will you get your hands on Hogwarts Legacyat the first start you will be asked to link the game account to that WB Gamesusing a dedicated code or QR code: upon connecting you will be given a cosmetic set consisting of Skull Mask and House Suit. In any case, it is possible to choose the house you prefer ignoring the questions: in fact the house in Hogwarts Legacy is more of a pretext as it changes almost nothing compared to the adventure; sure, some wizards and witches will be more or less inclined to listen/help you but in general the change will be relative.

