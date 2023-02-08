Hogwarts Legacy (of which we remind you, there is our review) is already on everyone’s lips and although we are sure that you can’t wait to sit on the stool of the Sorting Hat to celebrate your Sorting Ceremony, you are also “trembling” praying to end up in this or that House.

That you feel Slytherin, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw or Gryffindor in the soul has weight and therefore, given that Harry was able to choose his path, we anticipate that you can too.

The Sorting Hat will ask you what you have inside you, putting you in front of a choice based on the four answers which are:

Audacity – Gryffindor

– Gryffindor Curiosity – Black Crow

– Black Crow Loyalty – Hufflepuff

– Hufflepuff Ambition – Slytherin

If you are wondering “Is there actually one house stronger than the other?” Well the answer is a peremptory no! It is a choice that influences details such as your colors, the Common Room (we strongly advise you to create a character for each House to experience the spectacle of these places in the castle, otherwise inaccessible) and the adventure companions:

Gryffindor – Natsai “Natty” Onai

Black Crow – Amit Thakkar

hufflepuff – Poppy Sweeting

Slytherin – Sebastian Sallow

In the game, however, you will also meet others wizards and witches of different housesnot necessarily yours and you can choose who to make friends with and who to behave badly with!

We remind you that here you will find all the other guides of the game.