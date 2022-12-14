The Game Showcase of Hogwarts Legacy was opened by the developers of Avalanche Software with some sequences of gameplay in which our character fly astride his broom and explore the wide open world surrounding the School of Magic.

Just entered the gold phase, but only on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, Hogwarts Legacy will allow us to use this mechanism freely: at any time we will be able to leave the castle walls, call our broom and fly wherever we want.

That’s not all: the broom can be personalized and enhanced throughout the campaign, gaining new and improved characteristics, but it won’t be the only way we’ll have to fly: we’ll also be able to get on the backs of huge hippogriffs and take advantage of their strength to move quickly from one place to another.

As we have already had the opportunity to write in the special with all the news of Hogwarts Legacy, the tie-in produced by Warner Bros. promises to really catapult us into the atmospheres and stories of the Wizarding World.

Today’s streaming only further confirms the great attention that the developers have put into the creation of the game, its mechanics and its various aspects, the evident result of a great passion for the saga of Harry Potter.