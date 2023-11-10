Hogwarts Legacy It is one of the most anticipated games for the Nintendo Switch this year, and many still have doubts about how this installment will run on the hybrid console. Although a couple of images and videos have already been given that show us the visual quality, the performance of the title is unknown for certain. Fortunately, A new gameplay finally answers this question, and it seems to have calmed more than one skeptic.

Through a new video on his channel, the user known as NintendoGalaxy, has shared a look at eight minutes of gameplay from Hogwarts Legacy on Nintendo Switch. These are only the first moments of the adventure, so it is still unknown how the game runs when we reach Hogwarts.

As you could see, the game suffers from a couple of visual limitations that can hinder combat for more than one person, but the gameplay remains intact, so many of the doubts that the public had, They have probably been dispersed with this preview, which promises a port that is well done.

Let us remember that Hogwarts Legacy It was planned to arrive on the Nintendo Switch on July 25, but it was delayed until November 14, 2023. Likewise, it was revealed that only a small team was in charge of making this port that seemed impossible. While there were times where a cancellation was rumored, especially due to the size of the game, this will not be the case.

Another aspect that worried more than one fan was the size of the game. All those who want to download Hogwarts Legacy Nintendo Switch requires 15 GB of available memory, plus another 8 GB for the day one patch. For its part, on PlayStation 5 more than 80 GB is required, which represents a considerable increase that surely has a lot to do with the increased visual quality that we find here.

The Nintendo Switch is no stranger to current game ports. However, quality constantly varies depending on the team in charge of the project. Let’s take the example of Mortal Kombat 1, which, visually, was repudiated by the public, especially considering the graphic jump that we found on the rest of the platforms. Although the gameplay is preserved intact, with a couple of limitations imposed by the Switch hardware, The visual quality has been a factor that has kept away many who had the intention of enjoying this title on this platform.

However, the opposite case is also true. Titles like DOOM (2016), DOOM Eternal, No Man’s Sky and more have made it clear that it is always possible to bring current generation experiences to the Switch, as long as the studios are willing to make this a reality. At the end of the day, what really matters is the gameplay. Yeah Hogwarts Legacy It manages to run well on Switch, without frame drops and other technical problems, The final result can be considered a success, although not many can see it that way.

We remind you that Hogwarts Legacy will arrive on the Nintendo Switch on November 14, 2023, while users of PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC can now enjoy this installment right now. On related topics, check out this visual comparison of Hogwarts Legacy between the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5. Likewise, you can see the new trailer for the title here.

Editor’s Note:

For a port that seemed impossible, Hogwarts Legacy runs quite well. Although the visuals leave a lot to be desired, no one can deny that the base gameplay experience seems to be the same as what we find on the PlayStation 5 and the rest of the platforms, although without much of the magic that some expected.

Via: NintendoGalaxy