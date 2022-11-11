In the last few minutes the new showcase dedicated to Hogwarts Legacythe highly anticipated and unfortunately repeatedly postponed video game dedicated to Wizarding World, or the world of Harry Potter. The host of the event, to coordinate the chat and the images, was the community manager Chandler Wood.

Guest of the showcase was James Whitehead “XpectoGO“, Who challenged the controller for testing, but the director Alan Tew And Boston Madsen of the development team who accompanied us with a hands-on demonstration inside Hogwarts Castle and describing some of the game mechanics that will be present, including the character creationAnd for the first time the combat system in its bases and thegame interface general.

The creation of the character put us in front of some preset models, but they were also shown in the specific details that can be changedfrom the shape of the face, the glasses, the haircut, the color of the skin, the voice, and of course also the difficulty.

L’game interface it has shown itself very clean, with a classic map in the lower left, while to the right of the abilities that can be activated. The menu game is a fascinating book divided into several parts, which will also include a list of challenges, collections and so on.

The first room visited was the dormitory, but there was also a short tour inside other rooms of the enchanting castle, passing from the Common Room of the Hufflepuffs, up to the stairs and outside. One thing is sure, it looks really huge. Around we can choose to start some quests by talking to the NPCs, which will also involve multiple choice dialogues.

What many were waiting for was the combat system, which was finally revealed during this showcase. We started with a tutorial in training against a puppet, in which we witnessed different types of spell combos. After that, it got serious, with a 1vs3 fight with other students.

Leaving you to the video on the cover of the article, we remind you that Hogwarts Legacy will be officially released on February 10, 2023and will be available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X | S and Switch.