Hogwarts Legacy starred in a tonight gameplay showcase of which you find the full video above, along with a number of new ones details revealed by the game developers.

From the character editor to the student room, with all the explanations related to the interface, passing through the exploration of the Hogwarts castle, the title of Avalanche Software promises really great things.

At the end of the presentation, the developers answered some questions from users, saying that it will be possible to return to the editor to change some aspects of the character if we don’t like it, during the adventure, but not basic aspects. You can also change your hairstyle by going to the Hogsmeade Barber.

The mission structure will mix the normal progression of magic courses with the tasks related to each character, which can revolve around different activities and require, for example, the learning of a specific spell in order to be able to try it.

The spells can be enhanced during the campaign, so as to also significantly change the approach to the different aspects of the gameplay, whether it is exploration or combat.