Hogwarts Legacyhopefully, it will be available in a few months and for the occasion the development team has shared new details on the version PS5 of the game, focusing on the features of the DualSense that will be fully exploited.

The PlayStation 5 DualSense controller will become an extension of your wand in Hogwarts Legacy. You will have plenty of magic at your disposal and the adaptive triggers will give you more flexibility during fights. With each spell you will feel the magic resistance to the touch, whether it is a simple spell or a spell that requires a greater expenditure of energy. Thanks to the direct connection between the DualSense controller and the wand provided by haptic feedback, each magic will offer a unique sensory experience.

Using adaptive triggers and haptic feedback is not limited to casting spells and wand. The DualSense controller will allow you to experience various experiences in the course of events scattered around the game world: you will crush ingredients with mortar and pestle during Potions lessons, you will hear the cry of a Mandrake seed and you will even sail the skies on the back of a broom. or to a hippogriff. DualSense will be your link to magic on PS5.

Not just DualSense: Hogwarts Legacy on PS5 will sport incredible 4K graphics, offering the choice between Loyalty and Performance modes, thus giving players the opportunity to admire Hogwarts and its surroundings as they see fit. This choice between a higher framerate and graphic fidelity will allow you to create a tailor-made experience for you.

The PS5 console’s Tempest 3D AudioTech technology will plunge you into the heart of the wizarding world. The crackling of the fire when you launch Fire, the bubbling of potions in the cauldrons and the detailed soundscapes of each environment will make you live an immersive experience. And when playing without headphones, you can enjoy additional sounds through the speaker of the DualSense controller, such as the gentle flapping of a hippogriff’s wings and the effects of your spells.

Hogwarts Legacy doesn’t have a release date yet, but it will be available later this year.

Source: PlayStation Blog