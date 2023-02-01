The ever-active PlayStation Game Size Twitter account has unveiled the size from the PS5 version of Hogwarts Legacy And when will the preloads start of the standard and Deluxe digital copies from the PS Store, with the latter granting 72 hours early access to the game.

Let’s start with the size of the download: Hogwarts Legacy will occupy 79.543GB of space on the PS5 SSD. Not a featherweight, but all in all it is in line with other large caliber productions that have arrived in recent years. Furthermore, the dimensions are very similar to those of the Xbox Series X|S version. Keep in mind that the PlayStation Game Size tip refers to version 1,000,002 of the game, so the overall weight could increase with a possible day one patch and those that will arrive after launch.

Fortunately, those who have purchased or will purchase a digital copy of Hogwarts Legacy in the next few days will be able to start downloading the game before the release date. The preload for standard copies it will start on February 8, two days before February 10. Owners of the Deluxe Edition, on the other hand, will be able to start downloading on February 5, 2023 and start playing on February 7.

We are talking about unofficial details, but usually the PlayStation Game Size tips on the size and dates of the preload have always proved to be spot on, therefore it is considered a very reliable source.